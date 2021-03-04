‘Harlem’: Andrea Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell & Sullivan Jones To Recur In Tracy Oliver’s Amazon Comedy

Andrea Martin (Great News), Robert Ri’chard (Empire), Juani Feliz (Blue Bloods), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls: The Musical) and Sullivan Jones (The Surrogate) are set for recurring roles on Amazon’s Harlem, the comedy series from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV. They’ll join previously announced Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy, who also recur.

Created, written and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem, formerly the Untitled Tracy Oliver Project, is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Martin will play Robin, Camille’s passionate feminist mentor at Columbia University. Ri’chard portrays Shawn, Quinn’s sexy, stripper one-night stand who sticks around much longer than she planned. Feliz is Isabela, a local politician on track to beating AOCs record as the youngest member of Congress and a new friend of Quinn’s. Rockwell will play Anna, an unlikely love interest for Tye who challenges her both personally and professionally. Jones will portray Jameson, a young activist who initially bumps heads with Camille, but quickly becomes more friend than foe.

Oliver executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures, Dope) also serve as executive producers for Williams’ I am Other. Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce in association with Paper Kite.

Martin recently co-starred as Carol on NBC’s Great News. She won two Emmys for writing on the cult Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV and won Tony and Drama Desk awards for the 2013 production of Pippin and 1993’s My Favorite Year. Her numerous TV credits also include My Big Fat Greek Life, Nurse Jackie and Difficult People. On the big-screen she was seen in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, among others.

Ri’chard’s television credits include One on One, Coach Carter, Vampire Diaries, House of Wax and a recurring role on the Fox hit drama series Empire.

Feliz was a series regular in the ABC pilot, Until the Wedding, from producers Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. She has also recurred in CBS’ Blue Bloods and NBC’s Shades of Blue. On the film side, her credits include the thriller Canal Street The Purge: Election Year, The Polka King and indie feature Quiet In My Town.

Rockwell starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. She portrayed Nina Bennett on Fox’s Almost Family. Her other credits include Blue Bloods, High Maintenance, Deadbeat and Sex and the City: the Movie.

Jones’ film credits include a lead role in The Surrogate, which debuted at SXSW 2020, and Dan Mirvish’s film 18 1/2. On television, Sullivan can be seen opposite Ewan McGregor in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries Halston.