‘Hannibal Boards Series ‘Paper Empire’; Utopia Launches ‘Shit & Champagne’; Katie Cassidy, Harlow Jane Join Crime Pic — EFM & Global Briefs

Wesley Snipes TV Series Being Sold During EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Hannibal is launching sales at the virtual EFM on action TV series Paper Empire, starring Wesley Snipes, Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Steve Guttenberg, Anne Archer, Robert Knepper, Michael Nouri, and guest appearances from Kelsey Grammer and Danny Glover. The show was penned and directed by Robert Gillings and executive-produced by Michael Tadross Jr., Alexander Nistratov, and William Heming. Filmed in Miami FL and NY, the series follows Laurence Fintch (Davi) of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who seems to have it all figured out to become the greatest financial fraudster through the use of his cryptocurrency technology. After an FBI pursuit Fintch ends up in jail but hatches a plan for a daring breakout. The first eight episodes have been completed with production to resume for the filming of two additional episodes.

Utopia Launches Doc Shit & Champagne

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. sales firm Utopia has acquired world sales rights to D’Arcy Drollinger’s Shit & Champagne. The film is a riotous homage to 70’s exploitation films featuring a high-camp performance by Drollinger as Champagne Horowitz Jones Dickerson White, who fights to avenge the death of her (next) fiancé, Rod. The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Frameline Film Festival after a run as a stage play that was performed at Drollinger’s San Francisco Oasis and in New York City. Utopia will be showing the film to international buyers during the EFM prior to releasing it later in 2021. The film was produced by Drollinger, Brian Benson, Michelle Moretta, and Marc Smolowitz with Jennifer Rainin as executive producer and made possible through the support from SF FILM and Cinereach. The deal was brokered between Julie La’Bassiere and RJ Millard of Obscured Pictures and Danielle DiGiacomo of Utopia Distribution.

Crime Pic Casts Katie Cassidy, Harlow Jane, Jasper Polish

EXCLUSIVE: 2B Films’ Danny A. Abeckaser is set to direct I Love Us. The romantic crime-drama is being produced by Abeckaser along with Wild7Films’ Kyle Stefanski and Mike Hermosa, and Above The Clouds’ Jeff Hoffman. Pic will star Abeckaser, Katie Cassidy, Robert Davi, David James Elliot, Jackie Cruz, Harlow Jane, Jasper Polish and Greg Finley. Script comes from Kosta Kondilopoulos. The film will follow a seasoned thief who trades in his criminal ways for a “normal” married life. But when tragedy strikes, he’s forced to take “one last job” in order to pay off old debts and keep his new family together, creating conflict all around him.