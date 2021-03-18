Hank Azaria Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Hank Azaria has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Azaria most recently starred as Jim Brockmire on IFC’s comedy series Brockmire, for which he was nominated for the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Critics’ Choice Award for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series.” He also served as executive producer on the series. Azaria will reprise his role as the fabled sportscaster with The Jim Brockmire Podcast which will launch on April 7.

Previously, Azaria starred alongside Liev Schreiber in a recurring role on Showtime’s Ray Donovan for which he won the 2016 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series” and was nominated for the 2017 Emmy Award. Additionally, Azaria starred as Frank Dipascali, Bernie Madoff’s right-hand man in Barry Levinson’s Emmy nominated The Wizard of Lies opposite Robert DeNiro and Michelle Pfeiffer on HBO.

He is also known for playing Dr. Craig “Huff” Huffstodt on Showtime’s Huff, for which he received an Emmy nod for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” as well as a SAG Award nomination, with Azaria serving as an executive producer and directing an episode during the show’s second season.

Azaria is a highly regarded vocal artist who has spent more than 20 years as a principal voice actor on The Simpsons. He has been nominated for six Emmy Awards and has won four for “Outstanding Voice-Over Performance” for his work on the show.

He continues to be represented by Sloane Offer Weber and Dern and Independent Public Relations.