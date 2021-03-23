Halle Berry To Co-Star With Mark Wahlberg In Netflix’s ‘Our Man From Jersey’

After landing rights to her directorial debut, Netflix is looking to get back into business with Halle Berry. The streamer has set her to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the thriller Our Man From Jersey. David Guggenheim penned the script, with Wahlberg and his partner Stephen Levinson producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a blue-collar James Bond. Insiders say the plan is to shoot the film early next year in London.

The Oscar-winning actress added the title of director to her extensive filmography when her directorial debut Bruised premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, earning rave reviews for how impressive her work was for a first-time director and for her performance that impressed the festival circuit, especially Netflix. The streamer would end up paying eight figures for the rights, one of the largest at the 2020 festival.

Besides Bruised, Berry was also recently seen in John Wick 3: Parabellum and has Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall bowing this year.

