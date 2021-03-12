Haley Bennett To Star In Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’

Haley Bennett has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s adaptation of Borderlands for Lionsgate.

The Swallow actress will play a new role in the Borderlands universe as a key to the past of Cate Blanchett’s character, Lilith.

The cast also includes Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as Claptrap in the film.

Pic is based on the 68 million-plus units best-selling PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Craig Mazin wrote the recent draft of the pic. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through Picturestart. Pic’s EPs are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

