Hailey Bieber Teams With OBB Pictures To Launch Official YouTube Channel

Model and media personality Hailey Bieber has partnered with Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures, the studio behind Demi Lovato’s upcoming Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, to launch her official YouTube channel.

With her YouTube channel, Bieber will join the busting community of online creators. She will create a slate of short-form videos debuting continuously through the remainder of the year. In her videos Bieber will discuss topics closest to her including lifestyle tips, beauty tutorials, social causes and more. Bieber will also take on the power of affirmation with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons, reflect on her own fashion fails, embrace the challenge of forgetting treasures with stylist Maeve Reilly – granting viewers personal access into the super model’s life.

Bieber is also launching multiple repeatable formats within her YouTube channel including the video series Who’s in My Bathroom? The video series sees Bieber engage in bathroom-set conversations with a variety of guests, with the first being longtime friend Kendall Jenner. The following episode will feature Bieber’s beauty and glam team including Maeve Reilly, hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Denika Bedrossian.

The first three videos of Bieber’s channel are available today and will continue to be released bi-weekly on Wednesday, starting March 17. Executive Producers across the channel are Bieber and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Arlen Konopaki, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Raquel Dominguez. Bieber and Ratner created the show Who’s in My Bathroom? with Ratner directing the first several episodes including the premiere.

See Bieber’s official YouTube channel here.