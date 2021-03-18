Max Beesley Joins Guy Ritchie’s Untitled STX Miramax Action Pic; Agnes Born To Star In ‘The Silence Of Mercy’

EXCLUSIVE: Max Beesley has joined the cast of Guy Ritchie’s latest action thriller formerly known as Five Eyes at Miramax and STX, opposite Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes.

Bill Block is producing for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX acquired worldwide distribution rights. The feature follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Beesley plays a respectable lawyer and consigliere to a billionaire arms broker (Hartnett), who can also handle himself in a fight.

Beesley recently starred opposite Ben Mendelsohn and Paddy Considine in the HBO series The Outsider. Prior to that, her starred in the Carnival TV series Jamestown. Beesley is repped by Authentic Management, APA and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

Agnes Born has been cast opposite Annabelle Wallis in Floria Sigismondi’s The Silence of Mercy, which is currently filming in Ireland.

The Silence of Mercy tells the story of a woman who chooses a life enclosed to face her personal demons as she’s challenged to break the walls of morality. Written by Chris Basler, the screenplay was developed as part of The Black List’s Features Writers Lab and included on the 2019 GLAAD List, which recognizes the most promising unmade LGBTQ-inclusive scripts in Hollywood. The pic is produced by Payam Shohadai and executive produced by Grady Gamble on behalf of Luma Features in partnership with The Black List Production’s Franklin Leonard and indie producer Marc Joubert.

Born will next be seen in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher opposite Henry Cavill. She is most well known from her first job as the lead on the hit Norwegian TV- series Monster, which aired on NRK1.

Born is repped by Panorama Agency and Alan Siegel Entertainment.