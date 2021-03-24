Gunpowder & Sky Strikes First-Look Doc Deal With HBO Max & HBO

EXCLUSIVE: HBO and HBO Max are eyeing more stories of larger-than-life rock stars and social issues with a first-look deal with Gunpowder & Sky.

The two-year agreement will see the WarnerMedia cable network and streamer have first look at Gunpowder & Sky’s library of documentaries and docuseries.

The studio is behind projects such as music docs 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, which told the story of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Everybody’s Everything, a film about the life of Soundcloud rapper Lil Peep, otherwise known as Gustav Elijah Åhr.

It is also the company responsible for Werner Herzog’s Last Exit: Space, political doc Kid Candidate, Bill Ackman’s crusade to expose global nutritional giant Herbalife as the largest pyramid scheme in history in Betting on Zero and Banksy’s Exit Through the Gift Shop.

It was founded by former MTV chief Van Toffler, together with Floris Bauer and is part owned by WarnerMedia, via AT&T, and The Chernin Group.

HBO Max is coming off the back of docs such as Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults and docuseries House of Ho, while HBO has been making noise recently with doc series Allen v. Farrow and Q’anon series Q: Into The Storm.