‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Sets Guinness World Record For Oscar-Nominated Film With Longest Title

Sacha Baron Cohen in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
Amazon Studios

No matter what happens at the upcoming Academy Awards, the new Sacha Baron Cohen film is already a winner.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (UK/USA, 2020) has broken the Guinness World Record for longest title for a film nominated for an Oscar. In the words of its title character, “Very nice!”

The 110 characters in the Borat title – usually shortend to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – was nominated for two Oscars, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

The previous record holder for longest title for a film nominated for an Oscar was Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes (UK, 1965) with 85 characters. That film did not win its nomination for Best Writing Story and Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.

Sacha Baron Cohen is also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

