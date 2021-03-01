‘Guilty Party’: Geoff Stults, Jules Latimer, Tiya Sircar, Alanna Ubach Among 6 Cast In Paramount+’s Dark Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere), newcomer Jules Latimer, Tiya Sircar (Good Sam), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Laurie Davidson (The Good Liar) and Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long) are set as series regulars opposite Kate Beckinsale in Guilty Party, Paramount+’s half-hour dark comedy from Funny or Die.

Written by Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me) and to be directed by Trent O’Donnell (No Activity), Guilty Party stars Beckinsale as Beth Baker, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband — crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Latimer will play Toni, a young woman who has been sentenced to 92 years without parole for murdering her husband, a no-good gun runner whom she stridently maintains she did not kill. Now, three years after these events, Toni writes to Beth asking her to reopen her case and help prove her innocence. Hell-bent on getting out of prison, Toni is a relentless advocate on her own behalf as she tries to take on a broken justice system.

Stults will play Marco, Beth’s husband, a true-blue park ranger who rolls with the punches and tries to be sympathetic to his once illustrious journalist wife’s frustration in her lowly new job.

Davidson will portray George, a low-level gun runner who is the brains of the operation. While he has a sensitive side and is prone to falling head over heels in love, he can just as easily lose control of his temper and isn’t afraid to use violence to solve a problem.

Sircar will play Fiona, Beth’s associate at the online publication, Fiona is a duplicitous overachiever but a fantastic wing-woman when the going gets dangerous.

Ubach will portray Tessa. This news anchor was lapped by Beth when they started out as young reporters. Now, Tessa’s a “chief crime correspondent” who is quickly moving upwards with Beth fading in her rearview.

Hyland will play Wyatt, a dangerous, bigoted buffoon who thinks he’s way smarter than he is and has the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy. Wyatt is a low-level gun runner and a wild card – he can turn from a dopey chump to a vicious maniac in the blink of an eye.

Addelman and O’Donnell executive produce alongside Mosaic’s Sam Hansen and Jimmy Miller, and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah and co-executive producer Becca Kinskey. The series is being produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die and Mosaic.

Stults was recently seen in a recurring role in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and next will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series Cowboy Bebop. His notable film credits include Warner Bros.’ 12 Strong and Unforgettable. He’s repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Sircar’s credits include the Netflix film Good Sam and the recurring role of Vicky on NBC’s hit comedy The Good Place. Sircar was a series regular on ABC’s Alex, Inc., Disney’s Star Wars Rebels and Quibi’s The Fugitive. She is repped by Link Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Ubach can currently be heard on Hulu’s Crossing Swords opposite Nicholas Hoult and received rave reviews for her turn as Jeanine Pirro in Bombshell. Ubach is represented by Margrit Polak Management and Gersh.

Latimer is a 2020 graduate of The Juilliard School. During her time as a student there, she received critical praise as the lead in the off-Broadaway Atlantic Theater Company production of Paris.Latimer is repped by Gersh and Suskin Management.

Davidson recently wrapped Netflix’s adaptation of Sandman and can currently be seen playing the young Ian McKellen in the feature The Good Liar opposite Helen Mirren. On the stage, Davidson recently wrapped Jack Thorne’s play The End of History at the Royal Court, directed by John Tiffany before landing the leading role in Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National Theatre in London. Davidson is repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK and UTA.

Hyland can most recently be seen as a lead in the A24 feature The Death of Dick Long for director Daniel Scheinert. Previously, Hyland starred in Noel Wells’ critically acclaimed directorial debut Mr. Roosevelt, which premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. In television, Hyland was cast as the lead in the American reboot of the British series People Just Do Nothing for Amazon. He’s repped by CAA and Mosaic.