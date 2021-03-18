You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Will Be Yondu-Free, Says Writer-Director James Gunn

When the roll is called up yonder, Yondu won’t be there. At least when it comes to future appearances in the James Gunn versions of the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Writer-director Gunn said today that the blue-hued alien with the deadly arrow whistle, memorably played by Michael Rooker in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, will not be miraculously resurrected in GOTG 3.

Gunn has previously said Yondu won’t be back, but underlined that point today in a tweet to a fan’s question. Even Rooker is in agreement that Yondu should stay dead, although he has left the door cracked a bit to return as a different character.

SPOILER ALERT: In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Yondu dies while escaping Planet Ego. He gives his only breathing device to Star-Lord in an unexpectedly noble sacrifice.

Gunn is now working on the next film in the series. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said at Disney’s Investor Day that the third installment will arrive in theaters in 2023.

