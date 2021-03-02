Skip to main content
Jodie Comer To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Pic ‘Kitbag’
Grindr Sets First Original Scripted Series ‘Bridesman’

The popular LGBTQ “dating” app Grindr is entering the original scripted content space with Bridesman which is set to begin production this month and air in Fall 2021.

Created by John Oniel, Bridesman is a comedy series follows a gay bridesman as he undermines his best friend’s wedding. Each episode will be 6 to 10 minutes and will be available on YouTube as the Grindr app.

Directed by Julian Buchan, the show will feature comedians Jimmy Fowlie (The Other Two, 2 Broke Girls), Sydnee Washington (Comedy Central’s Up Next Showcase) and Shannon Devido (Difficult People, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore). The series will include guest appearances by Liva Pierce, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Kim Petras.

The series is co-written by Frank Spiro, and produced by Katie White (Best Summer Ever, Still Wylde) and Jeremy Truong (Cicada, Dirty) of rubbertape.

Bridesman is the latest in a series of projects exploring new ways to celebrate queer talent and keep Grindr users connected. The news of Bridesman follows Pride Perseveres, a 30-day in-app content festival launched in June 2020 and Fright Now Fest, a virtual Halloween festival that took over the Grindr app last Halloween.

