Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Tease Dr. Kepner’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return With Behind-The-Scenes Selfie

Sarah Drew’s return to Grey’s Anatomy is officially underway as the actress, who starred as the overly eager Dr. April Kepner, shared a on-set selfie with onscreen ex-husband Jesse Williams.

“Nbd. Not excited at all,” Drew cheekily captioned her Instagram photo, which sees the two Grey’s actors donning masks in a van on the way to set.

Drew teased her guest appearance slot just days after Deadline learned exclusively that the actress would return as the fan favorite. Kepner’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial adds to the number of surprise appearances from former cast members. Patrick Dempsey shocked fans when he returned to Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd during the Season 17 premiere. Not too long after, T.R. Knight reprised his role as George O’Malley.

The actress returns to the ABC hit medical drama after her departure at the end of Season 14 in 2018 after nine seasons. Drew’s April Kepner first joined the Grey Sloan crew as an attending trauma surgeon. The character shares a daughter with ex Dr. Jackson, portrayed by Williams, who also teased Drew’s Grey’s Anatomy return.

In his own Instagram post, Williams shared a video of him entering a van to head to work. As soon as he takes his seat, Drew pops up behind him, smiling over his shoulder.

“What?” a shocked Williams says.

See Drew’s and Williams’ Instagram posts below.

