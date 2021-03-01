Greenwich Entertainment Takes U.S. On Gustavo Dudamel Participant Documentary ‘Viva Maestro’

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to writer and director Ted Braun’s documentary ¡Viva Maestro! from Participant Media.

A theatrical release is planned for later this year. Cinephil is also repping foreign sales on the pic at EFM.

¡Viva Maestro! explores the artistry, beliefs and determination of conductor Gustavo Dudamel. The docu is an exploration of Dudamel’s imagination and genius as he responds to the unexpected and daunting obstacles of social unrest in his homeland of Venezuela with powerful music-making and an innovative and triumphant concert that celebrates the power of art to renew and unite. Braun followed Dudamel on a tour with the world’s greatest orchestras in Los Angeles, Berlin, Mexico City, Hamburg, Berlin and Santiago, Chile. ¡Viva Maestro! features the music of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mahler, Shostakovich and Mexico’s greatest living composer, Arturo Márquez.

The film was produced by Steve Tisch, Dean Schramm, Howard Bragman, Nicolas Paine and Braun, with Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann as executive producers. EPs are Diane Weyermann and Jeff Skoll.

Participant repped the sale to Greenwich Entertainment. The Greenwich Entertainment and Cinephil deals were negotiated on behalf of Participant by General Counsel Jeannine Tang; Rob Williams, VP of Sales & Distribution; and Peter Zelentsovsky, Senior Counsel of Business and Legal Affairs, with Andy Bohn negotiating for Greenwich.