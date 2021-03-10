‘Gran Torino’ Actor Bee Vang Set To Star In Indie Horror-Comedy ‘Dark Christmas’

EXCLUSIVE: Bee Vang, who is best known for his role in the 2008 pic Gran Tornio, is set to lead Daric Loo’s indie horror-comedy Dark Christmas. He will join Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon and Immortals’ Corey Sevier.

Written and directed by Loo, Dark Christmas is a horror-comedy follows Jack (Vang) and a feisty stripper Ava who are trapped inside a storage facility with a sorceress, a mage knight and a psychopath on Christmas Eve. They must save the world against a mythic demon that has been released from one of the storage units. Brendon plays Larry, a disgruntled co-worker of the storage facility while Sevier will step into the role of Bathazar, the handsome and powerful partner of the sorceress.

“I’m excited to be starring in the first Asian American horror comedy feature Dark Christmas and working with rising director Daric Loo,” Said Vang.” Jack Chang is the first Hmong leading role created in cinematic history, and I look forward to inhabit Jack who treads between horror and comedy.”

“I’m very excited to work with Bee on Dark Christmas,” said Loo. “Seeing his dramatic performance in Gran Torino, his comedic range in Comisery and talking with him in person, I’m convinced he has the perfect balance of emotional depth, intelligence and comedic chops to be the leading man in our film. I’m looking forward to creating magic with him on screen to delight and entertain audiences.”

Quentin Lee produces Dark Christmas under his Margin Films banner. The horror marks a reunion between Lee and Vang who worked together on the pandemic lockdown sci-fi comedy feature Comisery.

As mentioned, Vang starred in Gran Torino — which he wrote about in a recent article on NBC News. An activist of Hmong descent, Vang did not hold back when it came to talking about his experiences while making the movie. He addressed the anti-Asian slurs in the film, the problematic characters and how it impacted him as an actor — all during a time when there has been a surge of attacks on Asian and Asian Americans.

Vang is repped by Leavitt Agency.