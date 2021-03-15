Grammys: Trevor Noah Dunks On British Royal Family, Insurrection & Harry Styles In CBS’ Awards Opening

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards has kicked off with host Trevor Noah bounding through the hybrid set-up and making fun of the British Royal Family, the people who stormed the Capitol earlier this year and Harry Styles.

“This year’s Grammy’s is going to look a little different, I’m not going to front, the whole thing is going to be pretty different,” he said. “But it’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Show host was initially outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, in a tent where the nominees will be sitting before moving into a virtually empty room where performers such as Styles, Billie Eilish and HAIM took the stage.

Tonight’s all about bringing us all together as only music can, music and vaccines. Tonight, we’ll celebrate music and hopefully forget all of our problems unless one of our problems is getting obsessed with Harry Styles, because that’s only going to get worse.

He joked that this year’s event was about celebrating the last ten years of music that got people through the pandemic and “tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol”.

“Rest assured, everyone here is following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. In fact, this is going to be the rare awards show where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs. Pretty safe,” he said,

He highlighted upcoming performances from the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert. “Tonight, we’re hoping this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together, never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come. Let’s do this people.”

Styles kicked off with a glittery suit (“I would have word a shirt,” joked Noah, adding that it was incredible that the former One Direction star came from the same place as Boris Johnson), before Eilish and HAIM performed ahead of the first televised award.