Grammy Movie Winners Include Billie Eilish For “No Time To Die”, ‘Joker’ Score, ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice’

The Grammys awarded Billie Eilish’s theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die its Best Song Written for Visual Media on Sunday, a highlight of the pre-primetime Grammy Awards recipients.

Eilish co-wrote the song for the film with brother Finneas. The tentpole franchise pic has moved several times during the pandemic, and now has set an October 8, 2021 release date for it, marking a rare win for a song in a movie that hasn’t been released.

It’s the latest Grammy for Eilish and her songwriter-brother, who swept the main categories at the 2020 Grammys and is up for four more tonight. She also is the subject of the current Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Related Story How To Watch The Grammy Awards Online And On TV

Also picking up a Grammy for Best Music Film is Greenwich Entertainment’s Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which bowed in September 2020 and has grossed $14 million at the worldwide box office.

Other winners in the Hollywood-focused portion of the Grammys today included a couple of movies from last year’s awards-season race: Hildur Guðnadóttir won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Joker, repeating her historic Oscar win; and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit won the Compilation Soundtrack category.

Also up for a soundtrack nom was Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, about the live of Mister Rogers. It didn’t prevail there, but the Rogers compilation It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers did win for Best Historical Album.

Also during the premiere portion of the Grammys today, Beyoncé won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Tiffany Haddish won Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah and the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill won for Best Musical Theater Album.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow won the Spoken World Album category for her book Blowout, beating out competition including for Ken Jennings’ Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… .