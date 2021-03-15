Grammy Ratings Crash In Early Results; Lowest Viewership Ever Looking Likely For 2021 Ceremony

From local juke joints waiting to reopen out of the coronavirus pandemic to Beyoncé

making more music history and Taylor Swift’s Folklore snagging album of the year, the semi-virtual 62nd annual Grammy Awards hit a lot of high notes last night.

Add a deft hosting stint by Trevor Noah live in LA, the incomparable Megan Thee Stallion and that Silk Sonic performance, and CBS had themselves quite the show on Sunday. Sad to say, continuing the verse/chorus/verse of awards shows this past year of the coronavirus pandemic and previously, the rousing Grammys were not seen by that many.

In early-ish metrics, the music’s big night snagged 7.9 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. On a night when the Grammys faced American Idol on ABC, animation on Fox and Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC, the 2021 result is an all-time low for the ceremony, at least in the unadjusted numbers.

Compared to the previous demo low of the 2020 Grammys, this year’s show fell 60% among the 18-49s in fast affiliate results. In terms of total sets of eyeballs, the 2021 Grammys were down a hard 52% from last year. Before last night, the all-time viewership for the Grammys was the 17 million that tuned in for the 2006 show.

The Alicia Keys-hosted 2020 Grammys went up to a 5.4 among adults 18-49 and 18.7 million viewers in the final and time-zone adjusted data. Neither the rating nor the total audience are in the realm of possibilities this year, with the fast affiliates we’re looking at right now.

Still, CBS did win the night, in no small part thanks to 60 Minutes (1.2 rating/8.8 million viewers). However, even there things were down as the news mag plus the Grammys was nowhere near blockbuster victory like the one provided to the ViacomCBS-owned network by Oprah’s sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last week.

BTW, for you math geeks out there, the latest wins by Beyoncé now tie Queen Bey with Quincy Jones for second most Grammys ever. Only the 31 wins that the late conductor Georg Solti achieved over the years beats Q and Beyoncé’s haulof 24 Grammys each — and clearly they may individually or collectively overtake the Ring trilogy conductor in years to come.

Having said that, we will update the Grammy numbers when more metrics come in later. In the meantime, slip into a 1970 soul groove with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic team up — and check out their Grammy performance here: