Grammy Awards Sets Monday Date For 2022 Ceremony On CBS

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31, 2022. CBS airs the ceremony live from 5-8:30 p.m. PT/8-11:30 p.m., and it will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The date was announced today by CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy.

The January date returns the Grammys to its traditional month. This year, the Grammy Awards, which had been scheduled for Jan. 31, were moved to March 14 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The move did not please SAG-AFTRA, which had planned the 27th SAG Awards for the March date. The SAGs subsequently rescheduled for Sunday, April 4, 2021.