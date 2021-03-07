Goya Awards: Pilar Palomero’s ‘The Girls’ Named Best Picture – Complete Winners List

Pilar Palomero’s coming-of-age story The Girls took home the top prizes, including best picture, at the 35th annual Goya Awards on Saturday. The annual Spain awards show, hosted by Antonio Banderas, also saw Palomero’s drama win the prizes for new director, original screenplay and cinematography.
The 35th Goya Awards adopted a hybrid format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and featured talent present and receive awards virtually or on-site at an audience-less Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. Among the Hollywood names presenting the event’s various awards were Pedro Almódovar, Penélope Cruz, J.A. Bayona, Alejandro Amenábar and Paz Vega. The ceremony also featured pre-recorded messages from a number of Hollywood names including Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron.
1492: Conquest of Paradise and Broken Embraces actress Angelina Molina took home the ceremony’s Honorary Goya award.
See the full list of winners at the 35th annual Goya Awards below.
FILM
The Girls (Pilar Palomero)
DIRECTOR
Salvador Calvo (Adú)
NEW DIRECTOR
Pilar Palomero (The Girls)
ACTRESS
Patricia López Arnaiz (Ane)
ACTOR
Mario Casas (No matarás)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nathalie Poza (Rosa’s Wedding)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alberto San Juan (Sentimental)
NEW ACTRESS
Jone Laspiur (Ane)
NEW ACTOR
Adam Nourou (Adú)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Pilar Palomero (The Girls)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
David Pérez Sañudo, Marina Parés Pulido (Ane)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ana Parra, Luis Fernández Lago (Adú)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Daniela Cajías (The Girls)
EDITING
Sergio Jiménez (The Year of the Discovery)
ART DIRECTION
Mikel Serrano (Akelarre)
COSTUME DESIGN
Nerea Torrijos (Akelarre)
MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Beata Wotjowicz, Ricardo Molina (Akelarre)
SOUND
Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García, Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet (Adú)
SPECIAL EFFECTS
Mariano García Marty, Ana Rubio, (Akelarre)
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi (Akelarre)
ORIGINAL SONG
“Que no, que no,” (María Rozalén for Rosa’s Wedding)
ANIMATED FEATURE
Turu, the Wacky Hen (Eduardo Gondell, Víctor Monigote)
DOCUMENTARY
The Year of the Discovery (Luis López Carrasco)
IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
Forgotten We’ll Be (Fernando Trueba, Colombia)
EUROPEAN PICTURE
The Father (Florian Zeller, U.K., France)
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
A la cara (Javier Marco)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Biography of a Woman’s Corpse (Mabel Lozano)
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles (Abraham López Guerrero)
HONORARY GOYA
Angela Molina
