Goya Awards: Pilar Palomero’s ‘The Girls’ Named Best Picture – Complete Winners List

Pilar Palomero’s coming-of-age story The Girls took home the top prizes, including best picture, at the 35th annual Goya Awards on Saturday. The annual Spain awards show, hosted by Antonio Banderas, also saw Palomero’s drama win the prizes for new director, original screenplay and cinematography.

The 35th Goya Awards adopted a hybrid format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and featured talent present and receive awards virtually or on-site at an audience-less Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. Among the Hollywood names presenting the event’s various awards were Pedro Almódovar, Penélope Cruz, J.A. Bayona, Alejandro Amenábar and Paz Vega. The ceremony also featured pre-recorded messages from a number of Hollywood names including Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron.

1492: Conquest of Paradise and Broken Embraces actress Angelina Molina took home the ceremony’s Honorary Goya award.

See the full list of winners at the 35th annual Goya Awards below.

FILM

The Girls (Pilar Palomero)

DIRECTOR

Salvador Calvo (Adú)

NEW DIRECTOR

Pilar Palomero (The Girls)

ACTRESS

Patricia López Arnaiz (Ane)

ACTOR

Mario Casas (No matarás)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nathalie Poza (Rosa’s Wedding)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alberto San Juan (Sentimental)

NEW ACTRESS

Jone Laspiur (Ane)

NEW ACTOR

Adam Nourou (Adú)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pilar Palomero (The Girls)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

David Pérez Sañudo, Marina Parés Pulido (Ane)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ana Parra, Luis Fernández Lago (Adú)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniela Cajías (The Girls)

EDITING

Sergio Jiménez (The Year of the Discovery)

ART DIRECTION

Mikel Serrano (Akelarre)

COSTUME DESIGN

Nerea Torrijos (Akelarre)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Beata Wotjowicz, Ricardo Molina (Akelarre)

SOUND

Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García, Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet (Adú)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mariano García Marty, Ana Rubio, (Akelarre)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi (Akelarre)

ORIGINAL SONG

“Que no, que no,” (María Rozalén for Rosa’s Wedding)

ANIMATED FEATURE

Turu, the Wacky Hen (Eduardo Gondell, Víctor Monigote)

DOCUMENTARY

The Year of the Discovery (Luis López Carrasco)

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

Forgotten We’ll Be (Fernando Trueba, Colombia)

EUROPEAN PICTURE

The Father (Florian Zeller, U.K., France)

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

A la cara (Javier Marco)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Biography of a Woman’s Corpse (Mabel Lozano)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles (Abraham López Guerrero)

HONORARY GOYA

Angela Molina