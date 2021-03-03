‘Good Trouble’: Catherine Haena Kim & Craig Parker To Recur On Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine Haena Kim (FBI) and Craig Parker (Reign) have joined the Season 3 cast of Freeform’s Good Trouble in recurring roles.

Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

Kim will play Nicolette Baptiste, a beautiful, kind, but fierce when she needs to be, attorney in the D.A.’s office who is ready to go head-to-head with Callie on a new case.

Parker will portray Yuri Elwin, an eccentric, pompous and self-centered high profile artist preparing for an upcoming show and in need of a new intern.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence.

Johnson serves as executive producer along with Greg Gugliotta, Chris Sacani, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

Kim most recently recurred on CBS series FBI and the final season of HBO’s Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson. She is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Pakula/King & Associates.

Parker most recently recurred on the CW series Charmed and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He starred as Narcisse on the CW series Reign. He also played the role of Gaius Claudius Glaber on Starz’s Spartacus and Haldir in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers. He is repped by Thruline Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.

Good Trouble airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on Freeform and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.