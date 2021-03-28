Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Has Monster $122M Overseas Debut, Sets Record Start For Hollywood During Pandemic – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sebastian Stan Addresses Those Luke Skywalker Rumors On ‘Good Morning America’

Star Wars fans have long been wondering just who will pick up the role of young Luke Skywalker in future Star Wars films and TV. Sebastian Stan has been prominently mentioned as a likely candidate.

In a recent Good Morning America interview (see the specifics at 2:50 on the video), the 38-year old star of Falcon and The Winter Soldier was cagey. He said he wants to make sure he has Hamill’s blessings before he’ll consider stepping in.

“People are wondering about you perhaps playing a young Luke Skywalker,” mused cohost Robin Roberts. “Even Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, has tweeted his support.”

Stan came back quickly.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” he said. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad