Good Deed Promotes Kristin Harris To EVP Distribution & Ops; Samantha Fabin Joins As Director Of Acquisitions

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has elevated Kristin Harris to EVP, Distribution and Operations and have brought on Samantha Fabin as their new Director of Acquisitions.

Fabin will oversee and develop strategies for Good Deeds’ acquisitions and distribution efforts reporting to Harris at the independent studio founded by Scott Donley.

Good Deed enjoyed success with the critically acclaimed Sasie Sealy feature Lucky Grandma.

The company recently acquired Carlos López Estrada’s inspiring feature Summertime and this year’s Sundance title Ma Belle, My Beauty. Both films are scheduled for a summer theatrical release.

“We are thrilled to expand Kristin’s leadership responsibilities and adding Samantha shows Good Deed’s continued commitment and strength to the distribution model for Independent Filmmakers,” said Donley.

Fabin, an independent film industry vet, began her career in the acquisitions department of CBS Films and FilmDistrict. Following that, she served as Director of Acquisitions at Millennium Entertainment which was later rebranded as Alchemy in 2016. During her tenure she focused on acquiring films for Alchemy’s digital and limited theatrical release slate which included films such as Automata, Welcome to Me, and Howl. Fabin worked outside the independent film sphere for the past several years before returning to acquisitions with Good Deed Entertainment.