Sound Editors Nominate ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Sound Of Metal’, ‘Tenet’ & Others For Golden Reel Awards – Full List

The Motion Picture Sound Editors are out with nominations for the 68th annual Golden Reel Awards, which recognize sound artists in 22 categories spanning film, TV, toons, computer entertainment and student productions.

Eight films will vie in the marquee Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore category: The Invisible Man, The Midnight Sky, News of the World, Sound of Metal, Tenet, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Wonder Woman 1984.

Winners will be announced during an international virtual trophy ceremony on Sunday, April 16.

The Golden Reels also will honor Mad Max franchise director George Miller with the 2021 MPSE Filmmaker Award.

“We’re very excited about this year’s MPSE Golden Reel Awards,” MPSE president Mark Lanza said. “It will feature a dynamic, virtual format that will be great fun and allow people from around the world to participate. We will have presenters from every part of the globe along with many other surprises. Most importantly, this will be an opportunity to celebrate the great sound work that has been done over the past year. I congratulate all of this year’s distinguished nominees.”

Here are the nominees for the 68th annual Golden Reel Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer: Randy Thom, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Dominick Certo, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editors: Pascal Garneau, Mac Smith

Foley Editors: Doug Winningham, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Onward

Disney / Pixar

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Kimberly Patrick, David C. Hughes, Josh Gold

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editor: Erich Stratmann

Over the Moon

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE; Jeremy Bowker

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Brad Semenoff

Foley Editors: Dee Selby, Chris Frazier, Larry Oatfield, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Music Editor: Bradley Farmer

Soul

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Steve Orlando, Jonathan Stevens

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Foley Editor Thom Brennan

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dee Selby

Wolfwalkers

Apple Tv+

Supervising Sound Editors: Christine Seznec, Sebastien Marquilly, Bruno Seznec

Sound Effects Editors: Baptiste Bouche, Felix Davin, Alexandre Fleurant, Axel Steichen

Dialogue Editor: Anne-Lyse Haddak

Foley Editor: Stéphane Werner

Foley Artist: Florian Fabre

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

HBO Documentary Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Pascal Garneau

Crip Camp

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach

Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis

Sound Designers: Bijan Sharifi, William Sammons, James LeBrecht

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Magnolia Pictures

Sound Effects Editor: Richard Gould

Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

My Octopus Teacher

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Barry Donnelly

Foley Artist: Charl Mostert

The Reason I Jump

Vulcan Productions

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

Rebuilding Paradise

National Geographic

Sound Effects Editors: David Hughes, Richard Gould

Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett

The Social Dilemma

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Gould

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Foley Artist: Andrea Gard

Zappa

Magnolia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Lon Bender, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Owens, George Anderson, Nick Pavey

Sound Effects Editors: Alex Nomick, P. Daniel Newman, Chris Kahwaty, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Bacurau

Globo Filmes

Supervising Sound Editor: Ricardo Cutz Gaudenzi

Dialogue Editor: Victor Quintanilha

Sound Effects Editor: Matheus Miguens

Foley Editor: Rafael Faustino

Foley Artist: Pedro Coelho

The Eight Hundred

CMC Pictures

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Music Editor: Fei Yu

I’m No Longer Here

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Javier Umpierrez

Dialogue Editor: Juan Sosa Rosell

Foley Editor: Lía Perez

Foley Artist: Marisela Suárez

Music Editor: Javier Umpierrez

Jallikattu

Opus Penta

Supervising Sound Editor: Ranganath Ravee

Sound Effects Editors: Sreejith Sreenivasan, Boney M. Joy, Arun Rama Varma, MPSE

Foley Artists: Amandeep Singh, Mohammad Iqbal Paratwada

The Life Ahead

Netflix

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Maurizio Argentieri

Dialogue Editor: Riccardo Righini

Foley Artist: Mauro Eusepi

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

The Invisible Man

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce

Music Editor: Devaughn Watts

The Midnight Sky

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander

Scoring Editor: Peter Clarke, MPSE

News of the World

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Arabella Winter

Music Editors: David Olson, Jim Weidman

Sound of Metal

Amazon

Supervising Music Editor: Carolina Santana

Scoring Editors: Nicolas Becker, Abraham Marder

Tenet

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix

Music Editor: Allegra de Souza

Wonder Woman 84

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editors: Gerard McCann, Ryan Rubin

Music Editors: Timeri Duplat, Michael Connell

Scoring Editors: Chris Barrett, Adam Miller, Alfredo Pasquel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga

Netflix

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

The High Note

Focus Features

Music Editor: Louis Schultz

I Am Woman

Transmission Films

Supervising Music Editor: Stuart Morton, MPSE

Music Editors: Bry Jones, Michael Tan

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Netflix

Music Editor: Lightchild

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Todd Kasow

Music Editor: Tim Marchiafava

The Prom

Netflix

Music Editors: David Klotz, Nick Baxter

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Emperor

Sobini Films

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Morgan, D. Chris Smith

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson

Greyhound

Apple+

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, Will Digby, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Dialogue Editors: Michelle Pazer, David Tichauer, Paul Carden

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Urmson, Skip Lievsay, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Dialogue Editors: Michael Feuser

Mank

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod

Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

Dialogue Editors: Kim Foscato, Lisa Chino, Cameron Barker

News of the World

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Anna MacKenzie

Nomadland

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Diaz, MPSE; Zach Seivers, MPSE

Sound of Metal

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker

Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana

Dialogue Editor: Michelle Couttolenc

Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Cherry

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Binder, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Donald Flick, Michael Gilbert, Matthew Coby

Greyhound

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

The Midnight Sky

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Schroeder, Randy Thom

Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

News of the World

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney

Sound Designer: Mike Fentum

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Penney, Dawn Gough

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King, Oliver Ferris

Sound of Metal

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker

Sound Effects Editor: Carolina Santana

Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen

Foley Artist: Heikke Kossi

Tenet

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Effects Editors: Michael W. Mitchell, Joseph Fraioli, Mark Larry

Foley Editors: Bruce Tanis, MPSE; Angela Ang

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE; John Roesch, MPSE; Katie Rose, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana, Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Wonder Woman 84

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, Jimmy Boyle

Sound Effects Editors: Rowan Watson, Michael Babcock, Jeff Sawyer

Foley Editors: Kevin Penney, Lily Blazewicz

Foley Artists: Peter Burgess, Zoe Freed

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Brooklyn 99: “Lights Out”

NBC

Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson

Foley Artists: Jonathan Bespoke, Ben Parker

Foley Editor: Julia Huberman

Music Editor: Tessa Phillips

Dead To Me: “If You Only Knew”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Darleen Stoker

Sound Effects Editor: Ron Salalses

Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE

Homecoming: “Giant”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz

Music Editor: Ben Zales

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer

Sound Designer: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Helen Luttrell

Foley Editor: Mike Marino

Foley Artists: Dominiquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn

I May Destroy You: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”

Warner Bros. Television

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Designer: Joe Beal

Dialogue Editor: Tom Deane

Foley Editor: Alex Sidiropoulos

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

A Parks and Recreation Special

NBC Universal

Supervising Sound Editor: J. Brent Findley, MPSE

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newmann, Bryant J. Fuhrmann

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

Servant: “2:00”

Apple+

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editors: Julien Pirrie, Gareth Rhys Jones

Space Force: “The Launch”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Bobby Mackston, Paul Hammond

Sound Effects Editor: Sean Garnhart

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Ted Lasso: “The Hope That Kills You”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kip Smedley

Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE

Music Editors: Sharyn Gersh, Richard Brown

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Talib

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

The Alienist: “Belly of the Beast”

TNT

Supervising Music Editor: Ali Hawkins

Hollywood: “Hooray for Hollywood”

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: David Klotz

Selena: The Series

Netflix

Music Editor: Max Cremona

Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

Netflix

Music Editors: Michael Baber, Alex Heller

The Umbrella Academy: “Valhalla”

Netflix

Music Supervisor: Jen Malone

Music Editor: Lodge Worster

Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”

Amazon

Supervising Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Mikaila Simmons

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Pilot”

NBC

Supervising Music Editor: Jaclyn Newman Dorn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Babylon Berlin – Season 3 – Episode 12

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

The Flight Attendant “Other People’s Houses”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Marchain

Dialogue Editors: Julie Altus, Vince Tennant, Doug Mountain

Locke & Key: “Crown of Shadows”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Dustin Harris, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jill Purdy, MPSE

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “What We’re Fighting For”

ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Fernanda Domene

The Right Stuff: “Flight”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman

Supervising ADR Editor: Brian Armstrong, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Darleen Stoker

Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

TNT

Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE

ADR Editor: Eric Mouawad, Francisco Frial

Dialogue Editors: Eric Mouawad

The Umbrella Academy: “The End of Something”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Dialogue Editors: Jason Krane, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

The 100: “The Final War”

The CW

Supervising Sound Editors: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher, III, MPSE; Vince Tennant

Sound Designer: Peter D. Lago, MPSE

Foley Editors: Clayton Weber, Adam DeCoster, Jacob Houchen, MPSE

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

Hanna: “The Trial”

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal

Sound Designer: Steve Browell

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

Locke & Key: “Head Games”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Fountain

Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “What We’re Fighting For”

ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman, MPSE

Foley Editors: Randall Guth

Foley Artists: Pamela Kahn, Dominique Decaudain, Nancy Parker, MPSE; Mike Marino

The Right Stuff: “Flight”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Walter Newman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Kenneth Young

Foley Editor: Peter Reynolds

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster

Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

TNT

Supervising Sound Editor: Sandra Portman, MPSE

Sound Designer: James Fonnyadt, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Gregorio Gomez

Foley Editor: Dario DiSanto, MPSE

Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

Better Call Saul: “Magic Man”

AMC

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

The Boys: “Nothing Like It in The World”

Amazon

Music Editor: Christopher Brooks

Bridgerton: “Shock and Delight”

Netflix

Music Editor: Brittany Dubay

Ozark: “Kevin Cronin Was Here”

Netflix

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Stephen Lotwis

The Queen’s Gambit: “Adjournment”

Netflix

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Raised By Wolves: “Pilot”

HBO Max

Music Editors: James Bladon, Lewis Morison, David Menke

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Better Call Saul: “Something Unforgivable”

AMC

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

Dark – “Life And Death”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Alexander Wuertz

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Thomas Kalbér

Supervising ADR Editor: Benjamin Hörbe

Dialogue Editor: Gaston Ibarroule

ADR Editor: Clemens Nürnberger

Fargo: “The Pretend War”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Boggs

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

Ozark: “All In”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE

ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs

Star Trek: Picard “The Impossible Box”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

The Crown: “Fairytale”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jeff Richardson

ADR Editors: Tom Williams, Steve Little

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Dialogue Editor: Eric Hirsch

ADR Editors: Wylie Statemen, MPSE; Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

Westworld: “The Mother of Exiles”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill

Dialogue Editors: Jane Boegel-Koch, Tim Tuchrello

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Better Call Saul: “Bagman”

AMC

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, MPSE; Kathryn Madsen, MPSE

Sound Designer: Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE; Alex Ulrich, MPSE

Devs Episode 3

FX

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE; Ben Barker

Sound Designer: Glenn Freemantle, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Nick Freemantle, Rob Malone, Dayo James

Foley Editor: Lilly Blazewicz

Foley Artists: Peter Burgis, Zoe Freed

Ozark: “All In”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Decker, Matt Temple, Mark Allen, MPSE

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Jonathan Bruce, Julia Huberman

Foley Artists: Jonathan Bruce, Ben Parker

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Sound Designers: Eric Hoehn, Patrick Cicero

Sound Effects Editors: Eric Hirsch, James David Redding III

Dialogue Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey

Raised By Wolves: Episode 1

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Victor Ennis

Sound Designer and Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Star Trek: Discovery “That Hope is You, Part 1”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Westworld: “The Mother of Exiles”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Gamsaragan Cahill

Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Shaughnessy Hare

Foley Editor: Brendan Croxon

Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

A Christmas Carol

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Ian Wilkinson

Foley Editors: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

The Comey Rule: Episode 2

Showtime

Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE; Darren “Sunny” Warkentin, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mike Payne, MPSE; Hector C. Gika, MPSE

Foley Editor: Alexander Jongbloed

Music Editor: David Metzner

Hamilton

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Volante

Sound Effects Editor: Dave Paterson

Sound Designer: Nevin Steinberg

Music Editors: Dan Timmons, Derik Lee

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Roland Thai, MPSE; Justin W. Walker, MPSE

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman, Richard Wills

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: “The Fight of the Century”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks

Sound Designers: Ezra Dweck, Paul Menichini, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser, MPSE

Foley Editor: Butch Wolf

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

Music Editor: Stephen Lotwis

Unorthodox: “Part 1”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Iribarren

ADR Editor: Toby Bilz

Sound Designers: Sebastian Morsch, Paul Rischer

Foley Artist: Victor Shcheglov

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Batman: Death in The Family

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Effects Editors: George Peters, Alfredo Douglas

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves

ADR Editor: John Reynolds

Music Editor: Christopher Drake

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: “Get That Baby”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard

Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

DuckTales: “Let’s Get Dangerous!”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Katie Maynard

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: “The Xtreme Xploits of the Xplosive Xmas”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Jessey Drake, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

The Loud House: “Schooled”

Nickelodeon

Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE; Tess Fournier, MPSE; Tim Vindigni

Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Mortal Kombat Legends: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

To Your Last Death

Coverage Ink / Quiver Distr.

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Michael Archacki

Sound Editor: Matthew Schaff, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Be Water

ESPN

Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash

Beastie Boys Story

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Aulicino, MPSE

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Urban, MPSE

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

High Score Ep.1 Boom & Bust

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: “The Island”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: R. Hollis Smith

The Last Dance Ep.1

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time: “Episode 1”

EPIX/Amblin

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Bad Education

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Gene Park

Sound Effects Editor: Ric Schnupp

Dialogue Editor: Craig Kyllonen

ADR Editor: Colin Alexander, MPSE

Music Editor: Shari Johanson, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Boeddeker, Lee Salevan

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

Foley Editor: Igor Nikolić

Foley Artist: Jay Peck

Blow the Man Down

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Foster

Dialogue Editors: Matt Rigby, Michael Flannery

ADR Editors: John Bowen, Nora Linde

Foley Editor: Laura Heinzinger

Music Editor: Brian McOmber

The Bygone

Tubi

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Ben Zarai, Roland Thai, MPSE; George Haddad, MPSE; Dave Eichhorn

Foley Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Christmas On the Square

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Bruce Stubblefield

Supervising Music Editors: Marc S. Perlman, MPSE; Michael T. Ryan, MPSE

Music Editor: Tom Ruttledge, Michael Farrow

Safety

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher S. Aud, MPSE; Byron Wilson

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE; Aaron Glascock

Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlid, MPSE

Foley Editor: Terry Rodman, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee

Troop Zero

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Erin Oakley, Sean McCormick

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Pirola, Andrew Neil, Dylan Barfield

Dialogue Editors: Robert Chen, Will Riley, MPSE

Foley Editor: Troy Mauri

Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie

Director of Sound Design: David Henry

Music Editors: Skye Lewin, MPSE; Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist

Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE; Bryen Hensley, MPSE; Evan Buehler

Dialogue De-noising: Josh Mosser

Sound Designer: Stosh Tuszynski, Katie Waters, MPSE; Nick Interlandi, John Loranger, Jon Persson

Ghost of Tsushima

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Glen Gathard

Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards

Sound Designers: Adam Oakley, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Hanson, Rowan Watson

Sound Editors: Dora Filipovic, Sophia Leader, George Lee, James Hayday, George Riley, Stefano Marchetti

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Foley Editor: Jemma Riley-Tolch

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Willow Ceremony

Xbox Game Studios

Audio Director: Kristoffer Larson

Audio Lead: Guy Whitmore, Alexander Leeman Johnson

Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Emile Mika, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice

Sound Designers: Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel, Gary Miranda, Mark MacBride

Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson

Dialogue Leads: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad

Audio Leads: Dwight Okahara

Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Alyssa Galindo, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Sonia Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Electronic Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan O. Watkins

Supervising Music Editor: Nick Laviers

Sound Designers: Mitchell Osias, Ben Burtt, Michael C. Schapiro, Luis Galdames, MPSE; Nick Von Kaenel, Sam Bird, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen

Supervising Foley Editor: Caron Weidner

Foley Editors: Eric Lindemann, Darren Maynard, MPSE; Matthew Klimek, MPSE

Foley Artists: Chris Moriana, Alyson D. Moore

Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch

Dialogue Editors: Dan P. Francis, Garrett Montgomery, MPSE; Stefan Kovatchev, Nicholas Friedemann, Harrison Deutsch

Music Editors: Nick Laviers, Kory McMaster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

Ghost of Tsushima

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Rev. Dr. Bradley D Meyer

Audio Lead: Adam Lidbetter

Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Adam Kallibjian, Nicholas Mastroianni, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher

Dialogue Lead: Kyle Richards

Dialogue Editors: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Bianca Salinas

Sound Designers: Josh Lord, Mike Niederquell, Erik Buensuceso, Safar Bake, Andres Herrera, Michelle Thomas, Michael Pitaniello, Tye Hastings, Rob Castro

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editors: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Spider-Man: Marvel’s Miles Morales

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson

Supervising Sound Editors: Emile Mika

Audio Lead: Jerry Berlongieri, Jamie McMenamy

Dialogue Lead: Patrick Michalak, Ryan Schaad

Sound Designers: Herschell Bailey, Blake Johnson, David Yingling, Brooke Yap, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Ryan See, Zack Boguki, Aaron Sanchez, Jeff Darby, Nate Bonisteel

Dialogue Editors: Tim Schumann, Tyler Held, Michelangelo Muscariello, Jaime Marcello

Music Editors: Tao Ping Chen, Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker, Sonia Coronado, Scott Bergstrom, Tyler Crowder, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Electronic Arts

Sound Designers: Nick Von Kaenel, Kevin Notar, Stefan Kovatchev, Oscar Coen, Paxson Helgesen, Sam Bird, Caron Weidner, Mike Schapiro, Ben Burtt, Nick Laviers, Christopher Clanin, Erick Ocampo, Jeremy Rogers, Steve Johnson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Archer “Cold Fusion”

FX

Sound Designers: JC Richardson, Pierre Cerrato

Music Editor: JG Thirlwell

Baba Yaga

Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designer: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: “Escape From Krinkles”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Greg Rubin, Ian Howard

Dialogue Editors: Kerry Iverson-Brody, Xinyue Yu

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Canvas

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Andre Fenley, Jermaine Stegall

Sound Designer: Justin Pearson

Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Vernon

Foley Artist: Frank Aglieri-Rinella

Clone Wars: The Phantom Apprentice

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Effects Editor: Kimberly Patrick

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley

Dialogue Editor: Tony Diaz

Music Editor: Peter Lam

Star Trek: Short Trek “Ephraim and Dot”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Music Editor: Moira Marquis, Stan Jones

ADR Editor: Sean Heissinger

Wizards: “Spellbound”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: James Miller, Otis Van Osten

Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou, Aran Tanchum

Dialogue Editors: Carlos Sanches, Jason Oliver

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Kadalin Kural

Annapurna College of Film and Media

Supervising Sound Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Dialogue Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Supervising Music Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Sound Designer: Vandana Ramakrishna

Sound Effects Editor: Vandana Ramakrishna

Foley Artist: Varun Arsid

Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets)

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Andree Lin

Sound Designer: Andree Lin

Foley Artist: Andrew Gutierrez

Las Escondidas

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Karthik Mohan Vijaymohan

Listen to Us

SCAD

Supervising Sound Editor: Juliana Henao

Sound Effects Editor: Dominique Maio

Dialogue Editors: Juliana Henao

Music Editor: Nia R. Dawson

Meow or Never!

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Harry J.N. Parsons

O Black Hole!

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ed Rousseau

Phantom Spectre

USC School of Cinematic Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Vaughan, MPSE; Audrey Gu

Foley Artist: Isa Vogel, Miska Kajanus

The Unknown

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee