Golden Globes Ratings Looking Like All-Time Low For NBC In Early Numbers

Winners notwithstanding, the obvious shortcomings of the 78th annual Golden Globes on-screen Sunday night were reflected in the ratings for the NBC-broadcast ceremony.

Although the Comcast-owned network doesn’t plan to release final numbers from Nielsen until Tuesday, semi-adjusted fast nationals reveal that the bicoastal show hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took a hit from last year. And we don’t just mean the worthy whack the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been taking from some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters over the 87-member group’s lack of Black members.

Coming in with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and about 5.4 million viewers, the 2021 Globes telecast fell about 60% in both categories from the partially adjusted fast national numbers snared last year by the Ricky Gervais-fronted awards show.

The 2020 results rose to 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating in 18-49s in the final Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers special ordered by NBC – numbers that are almost certainly well out of reach of Sunday’s show, adjusted numbers or not.

In their fourth time as co-hosts, SNL alums and chums Fey and Poehler certainly saw their three-hour 2021 appearance drop hard from their previous tour of HFPA duty in the olden times of 2015. That co-host spell of the Obama era was a downturn of 11% in the key demo from Fey and Poehler’s second run MCing the often boozy and loose affair in 2014.

Now, even as these early numbers have all the metrics of an all-time NBC low, let’s be honest, all of these comparisons are a bit apples to avalanches. As with almost everything in Hollywood and the wider world, the pandemic has played havoc with the calendar and the format. Absent much of the atmosphere that gives the Globes its appeal, last night’s glitchy and semi-virtual ceremony also aired nearly two months later than the 2020 show. So, no NFL lead-in and little holiday-season spillover, as but two differences. Additionally, like with the viewership low of the 2020 Emmys, we have seen the Nielsen results of a number of coronavirus-impacted awards shows and other big-ticket events shrink over the past year.

On the flip side, streaming numbers for such events have been on a steady-ish rise, reflective of the way TV is consumed nowadays.

What that will all add up to for NBC when its finally releases cumulative Globes results Tuesday we will have to see – and we will update when those numbers arrive. But, with CBS looking like the Sunday winner right now, if you want to make a bet …

Speaking of the ViacomCBS-owned net, CBS had a total primetime viewership of 6.5 million on Sunday. On a night of new offerings from The Equalizer (7.5 million viewers), NCIS: LA (5.7 million viewers) and NCIS: New Orleans (4.9 million viewers), the winner overall was 7 p.m.’s 60 Minutes with an audience of 7.9 million.