‘Godfather Of Harlem’: Justin Bartha, Annabella Sciorra & Ronald Guttman To Recur In Season 2

Godfather of Harlem expands its cast with the addition of Justin Bartha, Annabella Sciorra and Ronald Guttman, who will take on recurring roles in season two of the EPIX drama. Also set to recur are Gino Cafarelli and Isaach De Bankolé.

Also coming to the crime drama as guest stars are Method Man, Michael Rispoli, Neal Matarazzo and Grace Porter, who was previously announced to appear as Betty Shabazz. Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton have also been upped to series regulars for season 2, which will premiere Sunday, April. 18.

Godfather of Harlem season 2 sees Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s (Nigél Thatch) message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme (Ilfenesh Hadera), daughter Elise (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy), rival Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito), prosecutor Robert Morgenthau (Justin Bartha), and even Malcolm himself.

Produced by ABC Signature Studios, Godfather of Harlem is co-created and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, along with James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle, serve as executive producers. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer. Chris Brancato serves as showrunner.

Bartha, who recently acted in Headlock, Sorry for Your Loss and The Good Fight, will appear as Robert Morgenthau. The patrician, unflinching and incorruptible U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Robert is deeply moral man, and absolute killer in the courtroom. He hopes to use Bumpy as an ally in his pursuit of taking down organized crime in NY. From a long line of public servants who are committed to seeing justice done. Bartha is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Sciorra will take on mob wife Fay Bonanno. The wife of mob boss Joe Bonanno, the Truth Be Told and Daredevil actress’ character is deeply entrenched in her husband’s business, unlike most mafia wives. While she has a traditional reliance on catholic ritual, she’s as cold blooded as they come. Sciorra, whose additional credits include Mental and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, is repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment.

Guttman’s recently appeared in Amazon’s Hunters and starred on On the Basis of Sex. He will join the Godfathers of Harlem cast as native Frenchman Jean Jehan. He is ruthless, intelligent, cultured and extremely dapper. Responsible for the import of heroin between Marseille and the United States known as ‘The French Connection’ – the main supplier of heroin to the Italian mob. Buchwald and WEG Talent rep Guttman.

Cafarelli will recur as Fat Gino, one of Vincent Chin’ Gigante’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) henchmen. A mobster leading the fruitless hunt for Bumpy Johnson, Fat Gino is a die-hard believer in the supremacy of the Mafia and its rules and regulations. The Paradise City and Irishman actor is repped by Malissa Young Mgmt.

De Bankolé will take on African Frenchman Monsieur 98, a chemist known for producing extremely pure heroin. A man of few words, he is partnered with dope kingpin Jean Jehan to smuggle vast quantities of heroin into the United States. He most recently stared in French Exit, S.W.A.T. and Shaft. MPM Talent represents De Bankolé.

Method Man will guest star as Sam Christian, the head of the Philadelphia Black Mafia and longtime friend of Bumpy Johnson’s. A stylish man about town, Sam will be a vital part of Bumpy’s Ten Harlems heroine distribution network. The Power Book II: Ghost and Concrete Cowboy actor is repped by CAA and Shauna Garr.

Rispoli will play Joseph Magliocco, who ascended to the head of the Profaci crime family with the help of his friend Vincent Gigante. The jovial Magliocco will face immediate tests of his loyalty among the battling factions of the New York Mafia. Rispoli, who appeared in Dirty John, The Deuce and Cherry is repped by Principal Entertainment.

Lastly, Matarazzo will take on Captain Mills, a symbol of police culture at the time. Mills is an unrepentant racist but also a pragmatist who puts “green” over black and white. Matarazzo acted in Billions, What Tomorrow Brings and Blindspot. He is repped by HCKR Agency.

Watch the full trailer for Godfather of Harlem season 2 below.