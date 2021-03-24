‘Glee’ Reunion Set For 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Cast To Pay Tribute To Naya Rivera

Gleeks across the country will be happy to know that William McKinley High School’s prized glee club New Directions are reuniting. Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz are set to reunite at the virtual edition of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8 for a special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez.

The tribute will honor the 10-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as lesbian in the musical comedy. Glee is a GLAAD Media Award winning series and the reunion will spotlight Santana’s impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television. Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend on Glee, will introduce the special tribute.

The GLAAD Media Awards will be hosted by Niecy Nash and stream on YouTube on April 8 at 8pm ET. The event will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET, and will be available to stream on-demand on the streamer until the end of June.

