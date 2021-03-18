GLAAD Media Awards: Laverne Cox, Wilson Cruz, Bob The Drag Queen, Cast Of ‘Veneno’ And More Join Lineup For Virtual Ceremony

GLAAD has set up an all-star lineup of LGBTQ people and allies for the upcoming virtual ceremony of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8.

Hosted by Niecy Nash, the ceremony will include appearances by Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard (Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick…Boom!), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here), Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed HBO Max series Veneno.

This year, GLAAD is partnering with Google to exclusively premiere the ceremony on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8pm ET. As an added bonus, for the first time ever, the virtual ceremony will stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. GLAAD previously unveiled the 198 nominees in 28 categories for the annual ceremony. For a complete list of nominees, click here.