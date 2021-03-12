Gkids To Bring Oscar-Contending Animated Feature ‘Wolfwalkers’ Back To Theaters On Friday, March 19

On Friday, March 19, Wolfwalkers will be rereleased in theaters, North American distributor Gkids announced today.

The Apple Original Film’s latest theatrical run will kick off in New York, at the Angelika Film Center. In celebration of the Irish roots of the fantastical hand-drawn pic, which is set in Kilkenny, Gkids also has scheduled a special St. Patrick’s Day sneak preview, which will take place at the Angelika on March 17.

Additional theaters in major markets across North America will be added throughout March and April.

Directed by two-time Oscar nominee Tomm Moore and his longtime collaborator, Ross Stewart, the film centers on Robyn (Honor Kneafsey), a young apprentice hunter from England, who journeys with her father to Ireland, to help take out a pack of wolves. Long confined by the Puritanical society in which she’s been raised, the girl experiences true freedom for the first time only when she befriends Mebh (Eva Whittaker), a girl from a mysterious tribe, which is said to transform into a pack of wolves by night.

Co-produced by award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions, Wolfwalkers had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and has gone on to become a leading Oscar contender. Recently, the film established itself as a leader at the Annie Awards, with 10 nominations, matching those earned by Disney/Pixar’s Soul. This awards season, it also became the first animated film to win AFI Fest’s Audience Award. Earning Best Animated Feature nominations from industry groups like BAFTA, the Producers Guild Awards, the Critics’ Choice Super Awards, and the Golden Globes, it was also recognized as such by 20 key critics groups, and was named a 2020 Top Film by the National Board of Review.

Written by Will Collins, Wolfwalkers also features the voices of Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Producers include Moore, Paul Young, Nora Twomey and Stéphan Roelants. Outside of its theatrical rerelease, the film is also streaming globally on Apple TV+, on the Apple TV app.

Over the years, Gkids has fostered a remarkably successful relationship with Cartoon Saloon, beginning with their distribution of Moore’s prior features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea. That relationship evolved further when Gkids principals Eric Beckman and Dave Jesteadt boarded Nora Twomey’s Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated feature, The Breadwinner, as executive producers and distributors. More recently, Beckman and Jesteadt also served as EPs on Wolfwalkers.