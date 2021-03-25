‘Ginny & Georgia’ Unseats ‘Good Girls’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

Ginny & Georgia took over the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly list of top streaming shows in the U.S.

The Netflix original unseated Good Girls, racking up 953 million total minutes of streaming during the week of February 15 to 21. Universal Television drama Good Girls is in the midst of its fourth season on NBC, which has helped drive interest in its initial seasons on Netflix. Its 33 episodes collected 898 million minutes of viewing.

Another title with strong appeal for female viewers, the feature film I Care a Lot, came in third for the week with 807 minutes. Bucking the usual pattern in streaming, the Golden Globe winner managed to improve over its showing the week before, rising from sixth place and posting a slight increase in viewing minutes.

Nielsen’s U.S. list measures streaming through a TV set for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

As it approached its first-season finale, Marvel’s WandaVision finished sixth with 732 million minutes of viewing for its first eight episodes. Nielsen said the show is No. 1 across all of streaming for male viewers. It was once again the lone title on the top 10 from a company other than Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia is from first-time showrunner Debra J. Fisher (Alias, Criminal Minds, Being Mary Jane) and first-time creator Sarah Lampert. Newcomer Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar) plays Ginny, teenage daughter of the 30-year-old Georgia, played by Brianne Howey (The Passage).

After premiering last month, the 10-episode first season elicited a complaint from pop star Taylor Swift, who blasted one of its jokes as “deeply sexist.” The line had one character telling another, “You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Below is the full weekly Nielsen list, with number of episodes and total minutes of streaming. Except as otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia – 10 episodes, 953M total minutes

Good Girls – 33 eps., 898M min.

I Care a Lot – film, 807M min.

Criminal Minds – 307 eps., 800M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 366 eps., 767M min.

WandaVision (Disney+) – 8 eps., 732M min.

Behind Her Eyes – 11 eps., 577M min.

Schitt’s Creek – 80 eps., 540M min.

Cocomelon – 6 eps., 534M min.

ICarly – 60 eps., 531M min.