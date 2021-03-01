Gina Rodriguez And Her Production Company Ink With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez and her production company I Can and I Will Productions, run by Molly Breeskin, in all areas.

The Jane the Virgin actress was previously at CAA.

Rodriguez played the title role in the CW series Jane the Virgin for 100 episodes, winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy in 2015.

Rodriguez recently starred in the Focus Features title Kajillionaire opposite Evan Rachel Wood and Richard Jenkins. The Miranda July directed feature made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Rodriguez’s upcoming projects include the Netflix film Awake and the miniseries Lost Ollie for the streamer.

She has starred in Sony/Screen Gems’ Miss Bala and the Netflix feature Someone Great which she also served as a producer.

Related Story Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood & More Star In Amazon Rom-Com 'I Want You Back'

Her voice can be heard in the title role of Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego, and she also had starring voiceovers in Twentieth Century Fox/Blue Sky’s Ferdinand, Warner Brothers’ Smallfoot and Scoob, and Sony’s The Star.

In addition to her acting career, the native Chicagoan and NYU Tisch School alum is a driving force for inclusion and the empowerment of women in all ways, particularly in the entertainment industry. This passion led her to create her production company, I Can and I Will Productions, with a mission directly reflecting her commitment to create art and tell stories from those who are traditionally unseen and unheard. The company has finished its second season of Diary of a Future President where Rodriguez directed, produced, and performed as the future president. With her family, she established the We Will Foundation, which aims to uplift and champion underprivileged youth through arts, education, scholarship funding, and financial literacy.

Rodriguez remains represented by attorney Karl Austen.