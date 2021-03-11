Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. & Tom Ellis To Topline Netflix Rom-Com ‘Players’

Jane The Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez, Happy Endings’ Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis from TV’s Lucifer have signed on to star in Players, a romantic comedy from Netflix. Marc Platt and Ryan Christians are producing the pic for Marc Platt Productions with Ross Dinerstein for Campfire.

The Sleepover and Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie is attached to direct the feature from a script by Whit Anderson, who has written for shows like Ozark and Marvel’s Daredevil.

The plot follows Chicago sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez) who has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin will serve as executive producers under their I Can and I Will Productions label alongside Ross Girard for Campfire and Dan Clarke.

Rodriguez, who starred in Netflix’s Someone Great which she also served as a producer, has an upcoming project slate that includes the Amazon features I Want You Back and comedy-adventure Lost and Found as well as Netflix family series, Lost Ollie. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Wayans Jr., who co-starred the Netflix original film Love, Guaranteed, was recently seen opposite Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and appears in the Anthony Russo and Joe Russo-directed crime drama Cherry, which will debut this week on Apple TV+. He is repped by WME.

Ellis, repped by CAA and Anonymous Content, has starred as Lucifer Morningstar for six seasons of the Fox/Netflix series, Lucifer. He also appeared in the 2019 comedy film Isn’t It Romantic.