Venice Film Festival Pic ‘Giants Being Lonely’ Gets U.S. Release Via Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Giants Being Lonely, the coming-of-age drama that had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The pic, which marked the feature debut for mixed media artist Grear Patterson, will now bow April 6 day-and-day in theaters and on demand.

Jack Irving, Ben Irving, and Lily Gavin star as high school seniors who navigate their final year together in a semi-rual North Carolina town through the ups and downs of love, sex, loneliness, friendship, baseball, and death as the pressure mounts to make it out alive.

The pic is also the producing debut of filmmaker-artist Julian Schnabel’s son Olmo. The ROD3O production is executive produced by Patterson, Olmo Schnabel, Dan T. Reiner, Adam Lindemann, Nick Burch, Henry Burch, Thorvald Spartan Daggenhurst, George Merck, Andres Santo Domingo, Shkumbin Jakupi, Theo Niarchos, Luka Sabbat, Patrick Finnegan, Alvaro Odriozola, David Arthur Nabet and Sterling Brownlee Brinkley.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal with Gravitas Ventures’ manager of acquisition Brett Rogalsky for the filmmakers. Wildbunch is repping international rights.

“It’s rare when you find a coming-of-age film that feels truly authentic, but that is exactly what Grear has crafted with Giants Being Lonely,” Rogalsky said.