‘Ghosts’ Comedy Starring Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar Picked Up To Series By CBS

CBS has picked up to series Ghosts, its single-camera comedy pilot headline by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star in the project based on the British series of the same name.

Ghosts was developed through Lionsgate’s deal with BBC Studios. The pickup makes it 3-for-3 for Lionsgate, which saw all three of its 2020 broadcast comedy pilots go to series: Ghosts at CBS and This Country at Fox — both based on BBC formats — and Home Economics at ABC.

The Ghosts pilot, greenlighted in February but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, was shot in December. The series pickup decision comes as the options on the cast were about to expire at end of day today. It is the third CBS 2020 comedy pilot to get a series order, joining Chuck Lorre’s B Positive and United States of Al, which are debuting this season.

Written by Port and Wiseman, Ghosts follows a struggling young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television), as well as Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

Trent O’Donnell was director and executive producer on the pilot. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.