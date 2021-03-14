George Stephanopoulos Lands Sit-Down With President Joe Biden

The interview will air on Wednesday and cover Biden’s Covid-19 relief plan and other topics.

Biden’s first one-on-one interview as president was with Norah O’Donnell and was included as part of CBS’ Super Bowl pregame coverage last month. However, he’s since come under fire for not holding a formal press conference or fielding media questions in live settings.

Stephanopoulos interviewed President Donald Trump in 2019, and was given access to him for 30 hours. It was produced as an ABC News special. The GMA co-anchor recently relinquished his role as ABC chief anchor, as World News Tonight anchor David Muir now helms the network’s special event and breaking news coverage.

Stephanopoulos still handles breaking news during the morning GMA hours, but the title of chief anchor has been sidelined.