You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’: Helen Mirren To Play Villain Hespera In Sequel

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

George Segal Dies: Oscar-Nominated Actor & 'The Goldbergs' Star Was 87
Read the full story

George Segal’s Career – A Photo Gallery

24 View All

Oscar-nominated actor George Segal died today from complications due to bypass surgery. He was 87.

Segal is best known for his TV sitcom roles as the publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s Just Shoot Me!, a role that earned him two Golden Globe noms, and as family patriarch Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs. He also headlined the late-’80s ABC detective drama Murphy’s Law, the 1987 CBS comedy Take Five and TV Land sitcom Retired at 35.

Segal was also an Oscar nominee for Mike Nichols’ 1966 Edward Albee adaptation Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — co-starring with A-listers Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — and a leading man in movies. He starred in films by such legends as Stanley Kramer (Ships of Fools, 1965), Roger Corman (The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, 1967), Sidney Lumet (Bye Bye Braverman, 1968), Carl Reiner (Where’s Poppa?, 1970), Herbert Ross (The Owl and the Pussycat, 1970), Paul Mazursky (Blume in Love, 1973) and Robert Altman (California Split, 1974).

Click on the photo above to launch a retrospective gallery of his career.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad