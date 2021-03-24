George Segal Remembered By ‘The Goldbergs’ Creator, Cast, More: “Today We Lost A Legend”

Tributes and remembrances began pouring in for the Oscar-nominated George Segal after his wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed the actor’s passing Tuesday at age 87.

In addition to his long résumé, Segal has been a regular on ABC’s The Goldbergs. That show’s creator, Adam F. Goldberg, was among the first to weigh in today, posting a collage of photos: Segal playing banjo, Segal dressed as a Transformer, Segal in full Batman attire, Segal with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

“Today we lost a legend,” wrote Goldberg. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Segal’s co-star on the show, Wendi McLendon-Covey posted a photo of herself and the actor writing simply, “Grateful.”

Sony Pictures TV, which produces The Goldbergs, issued a statement following Segal’s death.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, who directed an episode of The Goldbergs and also had a cameo on the show, remembered Segal as “a true gem and great man” before adding, “He will be missed!”

Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!

From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021

My friend, who had an amazing and wonderful life. And who luckily wasn't a terrific poker player. RIP #georgesegal, godspeed. pic.twitter.com/SokVxnmG0f — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) March 24, 2021

George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021

So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021

Oh S*** Not George Segal… F*** #RIPGeorgeSegal — Rex Lee (@RexLee_) March 24, 2021

California Split is such a great film. RIP George Segal Was so great to see him on @TheGoldbergsABC pic.twitter.com/tziknI35Tg — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) March 24, 2021

Damn! “Fun with Dick & Jane”

“The Dutchess & the Dirtwater Fox”

“The Owl & the Pussycat”

“California Split”

“Rollercoaster” Good gosh I adored George Segal in the 1970s. https://t.co/zdhGSXGwsP — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) March 24, 2021

I was in a writers room once about 20 years ago and George Segal suddenly walked in and said “Are these the writers? I want to meet the writers!” He shook hands with all of us and then left. RIP. — David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) March 24, 2021

Segal was also remembered by his longtime manager Abe Hoch.

I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.

Aw! Rip #GeorgeSegal. I used to play poker with him at Norby Walters weekly game. Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. https://t.co/np1B7egQrJ — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021

RIP, the great George Segal.https://t.co/gmuNIBmrQp — Warner Archive (@WarnerArchive) March 24, 2021

RIP to the great George Segal, a warm, welcome presence in everything from WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? (for which he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination) to A TOUCH OF CLASS to most recently, THE GOLDBERGS. Thanks for all you shared with us, George. pic.twitter.com/iBuGgR0MQD — The Black List (@theblcklst) March 24, 2021