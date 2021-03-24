George Segal Remembered By ‘The Goldbergs’ Creator, Cast, More: “Today We Lost A Legend”

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
George Segal Dies: Oscar-Nominated Actor & 'The Goldbergs' Star Was 87
Tributes and remembrances began pouring in for the Oscar-nominated George Segal after his wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed the actor’s passing Tuesday at age 87.

In addition to his long résumé, Segal has been a regular on ABC’s The Goldbergs. That show’s creator, Adam F. Goldberg, was among the first to weigh in today, posting a collage of photos: Segal playing banjo, Segal dressed as a Transformer, Segal in full Batman attire, Segal with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

“Today we lost a legend,” wrote Goldberg. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Segal’s co-star on the show, Wendi McLendon-Covey posted a photo of herself and the actor writing simply, “Grateful.”

Sony Pictures TV, which produces The Goldbergs, issued a statement following Segal’s death.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, who directed an episode of The Goldbergs and also had a cameo on the show, remembered Segal as “a true gem and great man” before adding, “He will be missed!”

Segal was also remembered by his longtime manager Abe Hoch.

I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.

