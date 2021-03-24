You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
George Segal Dies: Oscar-Nominated Actor & 'The Goldbergs' Star Was 87
Chris Pizzello/AP

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor whose credits range from Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Where’s Poppa? to Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs, died today. He was 87.

His wife, Sonia Segal confirmed the news. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said in a statement.

For the past eight years, Segal had been a series regular on ABC’s comedy series The Goldbergs. The last episode of the 1980s family comedy that he filmed before his death, Episode 16 of the show’s current eighth season, is set to air April 7. The series is expected to pay tribute to Segal on-air.

Segal, an Oscar nominee for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, is probably best known for his TV sitcom roles as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s Just Shoot Me!, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and as Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs. He also headlined the late-’80s ABC detective drama Murphy’s Law TV Land sitcom Retired at 35.

