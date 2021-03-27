‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Inks New HBO Overall Deal Amid Big Franchise Expansion

George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire saga spawned HBO’s massively successful Game of Thrones and a slew of planned spinoffs, has signed a new five-year overall deal at the premium network and its streaming sibling HBO Max.

Martin will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures. He had been under an overall deal at HBO since 2013.

Martin is co-creator and executive producer on the upcoming GoT prequel series House of the Dragon. He also is executive producing a number of other GoT prequel projects in the works at HBO and HBO Max as part of the growing franchise. They include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, 10,000 Ships and an adaptation of Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas — all for HBO — as well as a possible GoT animated series, which is a possibility for HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia-owned premium cabler and streamer are committed to “going deep into Game of Thrones realm with George,” an insider told Deadline.

Outside of the GoT universe, Martin executive produces Who Fears Death and Roadmarks, both of which are in development at HBO.

Martin served as co-executive producer on Game of Thrones, sharing into the show’s four Drama Series Emmy Awards. He is repped by WME, Christine Cuddy and Vince Gerardis.

The deal was first revealed today by THR.