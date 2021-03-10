George R.R. Martin’s ‘Wild Cards’ Moves From Hulu To Peacock

George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards, based on the popular book series, is set up at a new home. The project, which had been in development at Hulu since 2018, has moved to Peacock with UCP producing.

The Secret Circle creator Andrew Miller, who was previously attached to write and executive produce, is no longer involved in the project. But UCP, where Miller is under a deal, is currently in development with Miller on various scripted television and podcast projects. A search for a new writer is underway.

In Wild Cards, an alien pathogen known as the Wild Card virus is released over Manhattan in 1946, altering the course of human history. The virus rewrites DNA, mutating its survivors. A lucky few are granted awe-inspiring superpowers, while the sad majority are left with often repulsive physical deformities.

Martin, Melinda Snodgrass and Vince Gerardis, who co-edited the books with Martin, will executive produce.

Martin announced on his livejournal site in 2016 that UCP had acquired the rights to adapt his Wild Cards book series, with Snodgrass and Gerardis executive producing.

Martin, best known as the author of A Song of Ice and Fire books on which HBO’s Game of Thrones was based, previously executive produced the UCP-produced series Nightflyers, based on Martin’s novella, which aired on Syfy.

Additional projects in development from Universal Studio Group and Peacock include What She Said from Universal Television; All Our Wrongs Today, from UCP; and Skywatch, from UCP.