‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Line Of Duty’ Stars Among Cast To Join Amazon Thriller Series ‘The Rig’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been finalized for Amazon UK Original series The Rig, with Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen joining Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire as co-lead.

Joining Hampshire, Glen and the previously revealed Martin Compston (Line Of Duty) and Mark Bonnar (Quiz) will be Rochenda Sandall (Small Axe) as medic Cat Braithwaite; Owen Teale (Game Of Thrones) as head driller Lars Hutton; Richard Pepple (Bridgerton) as crew boss Grant Dunlin; Calvin Demba (Life) as drill hand Baz Roberts; Emun Elliott (Guilt) as rig mechanic Leck Longman; Abraham Popoola (Cruella) as rig crane driver Easter Ayodeji; Stuart McQuarrie (Des) as head chef Colin Murchison; and Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) as roustabout Heather Shaw.

Compston, Sandall, Pepple and Teale also star in BBC hit Line Of Duty.

As we revealed yesterday, Hampshire will play Rose Mason, the scientist and oil company rep. Glen will be Magnus MacMillan, the offshore installation manager of the rig and leader of the crew. Compston plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton and Mark Bonnar is deck foreman Alwyn Evans.

The six-part thriller, which will be directed by Line of Duty and Bodyguard director John Strickland, is due to shoot in Scotland later this month on an oil rig and at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. It will be the first Amazon Original to shoot exclusively in Scotland.

The drama will be set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When the crew is due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. As the rig is hit by massive tremors, the crew endeavor to discover what’s driving the unknown force. But a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.

Wild Mercury Productions (part of Banijay UK) is producing. David Macpherson is creator.