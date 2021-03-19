FX Orders ‘The Bear’ Pilot From ‘Ramy’ Director Christopher Storer

FX has handed a pilot order to half-hour The Bear, from Ramy executive producer/director Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai’s (Atlanta) Super Frog, Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone) and FX Productions.

Storer will write and direct the pilot, described as a half-hour show about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. Storer will executive produce with Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven) of Super Frog, and Calo. Jeanie & Maggie Bacharach will serve as casting director. FX Productions is the studio.

Storer was an executive producer and director on Ramy and produced the feature film Eighth Grade. Storer also executive produced the TV special Whitmer Thomas’sThe Golden One, Jerrod Carmichael: 8 and directed Hasan Minjah: Homecoming King. Storer is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings LLP.

Murai is an executive producer on FX’s award-winning series Atlanta and directed seven episodes of Atlanta Robbin’ Season, including the buzzy “Teddy Perkins” episode. Murai earned a PGA Award, along with Emmy nominations and a DGA award nomination for the show. Additionally, Murai won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for his collaboration with Childish Gambino, “This Is America,” which has garnered over 760 million views on YouTube. Murai has also directed select episodes of HBO’s Barry and recently directed Amazon’s Guava Island, the musical film starring Rihanna and Donald Glover. Murai is repped by UTA, Jackoway Tyerman and by Doomsday Entertainment for commercials and music videos.

Matteson is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.

Calo wrote on six seasons of BoJack Horseman. She was also a co-EP of Amazon’s Undone and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club. She currently is developing shows for FX and Apple. Calo is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Allen Vainshtein at McKuin Frankel Whitehead.