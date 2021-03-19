‘Full Bloom’ Director Joseph Guidry Strikes One-Year Overall Deal With HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max’s garden of unscripted talent continues to blossom after the streamer struck an overall deal with director Joseph Guidry.

Guidry recently directed episodes of HBO Max’s competitive floristry series Full Bloom. He has inked a one-year agreement with the streamer, giving it exclusivity for his directorial services.

The deal is the latest non-scripted overall deal unveiled this week and comes after Deadline revealed that Selena + Chef exec producer Melissa Stokes, who also worked on Craftopia, had signed a deal with the platform.

Guidry was nominated for a DGA Award for his work on Full Bloom, which launched in November. The series, which comes from Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions, and sees a group of budding florists trying to be crowned America’s best with Wonka-esque creations.

He has also worked on series including Red Table Talk, The Netflix Afterparty, Brain Games on the Road, Top Chef Jr. and Movie Night with Karlie Kloss. Based in Los Angleles, he got his start directing multiple episodes of MTV’s The Challenge, rising to director and co-exec producer on seasons 33 and 34.

Guidry is represented by ICM Partners.