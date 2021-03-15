Front Row Buys MENA Rights On Harvey Keitel Crime Pic ‘Unto The Son’ From Iuvit Media Sales

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Unto The Son
Clockwise from top: Harvey Keitel, Abbie Cornish, Peter Facinelli, Adam Karst, Tom Arnold and Danny A. Abeckaser Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Leading Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has struck a deal with Italian sales agent Iuvit Media Sales for MENA rights to Unto The Son, the crime drama starring Harvey Keitel, Abbie Cornish, and Tom Arnold.

The film follows a young man and his family’s journey after the mysterious disappearance of his gangster father.

It is in post-production and is being directed by Corey Asraf and produced by US based M2 Studios and I yell it Productions. The deal comes following the European Film Market, held virtually this year.

“We are excited to bring Unto The Son to the Middle East with such an established player as Front Row,” said Max Czertok, founder of Iuvit. “We believe that Corey Asraf’s film will meet the interest of the Middle Eastern audience as much as internationally”.

