Front Row Buys MENA Rights On Harvey Keitel Crime Pic ‘Unto The Son’ & Bella Thorne Thriller ‘Something To Hide’ From Iuvit Media Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Leading Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has struck a deal with Italian sales agent Iuvit Media Sales for two titles.

The pact covers MENA rights to Unto The Son, the crime drama starring Harvey Keitel, Abbie Cornish, and Tom Arnold, following a young man and his family’s journey after the mysterious disappearance of his gangster father, and Something To Hide, starring Bella Thorne, Peter Facinelli, and Evan Ross in the story of a city cop assigned to escort a group of lawbreaking citizens to a weekend of community service on a remote farm with a dark history.

Both films are being directed by Corey Asraf and produced by US based M2 Studios and I yell it Productions. The deals come following the European Film Market, held virtually this year.

“We are excited to bring Unto The Son and Something to Hide to the Middle East with such an established player as Front Row,” said Max Czertok, founder of Iuvit. “We believe that Corey Asraf’s films will meet the interest of the Middle Eastern audience as much as internationally”.