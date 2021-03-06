Friday Ratings: The ‘Shark Tank’ Juggernaut Swims On To Top Evening’s Demos

ABC’s Shark Tank continues its Friday night ratings roll, as Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John brought in a solid 0.7 to lead the Friday night demo wars.

In this episode, the Sharks considered the pitches from a Philadelphia chef’s plan for healthier meals, a Delaware woman’s stress-relief tools, an Iowa team’s idea for keeping drinks cool, and a Minnesota woman’s no-fuss solution to keep babies busy and entertained. We also had an update on how a hairstyling company benefits from Mark Cuban’s wisdom.

That lead-in saw ABC’s 20/20 also score big, bringing in an 0.6 with its examination of a missing Myrtle Beach, SC woman ensnared in a love triangle.

At CBS, the crime drama lineup pulled in some solid numbers and led the overall network ratings with a lineup of all-new episodes. MacGyver led off with an 0.4 and 4.36 million viewers. Then at 9, Magnum P.I. ticked up to 0.5 and 5.38 million viewers. Blue Bloods finished off the night with an 0.4 and a night-leading 6.02 million viewers.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown had a big 0.6 in demos, highlighted by a Steel Cage Match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso.

At NBC, Raymond Reddington’s continued adventures with The Blacklist held steady from last week at an 0.3, followed by a repeat of Dateline.

The CW saw Whose Line Is It Anyway? do back-to-back repeats, pulling in an 0.1 in its first half-hour, bumping up to an 0.2. A new Penn & Teller: Fool Us ended the evening with an 0.1.