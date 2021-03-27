Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Back On Top Of The Demo Wars

After a short hiatus caused by the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s “March Madness,” the entrepreneurs and sharks are back on top of the Friday evening demos.
Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky heard from entrepreneurs hawking plant-based milk, tattoo refreshment, hair grabbers and high-end baby bike carriers. It was enough to propel ABC’s Shark Tank to an 0.6, with its trailing partner on the network, newsmag 20/20, coming in with an 0.5.
The WWE Friday Night SmackDown held down a strong second, coming in with an 0.5, highlighted by a “KO Show” segment between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
