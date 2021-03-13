Friday Ratings: Rerun Of Oprah Royals Interview Performs Strongly, But ‘Shark Tank’ Wins The Night

People evidently can’t get enough of Meghan, Harry and Oprah. Five days after the epic interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the rerun proved once of Friday’s strongest attractions.

The two-hour CBS special clocked in at an 0.5, with 3.14 million total viewers for its two-hour slot.

As impressive as that was, it still couldn’t overcome the passion viewers have for ABC’s Shark Tank, which again led the night’s demo wars, coming in with an 0.6. A new 20/20 followed, coming in with an 0.4.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown spotlighted some contract drama between Daniel Bryan and universal champion Roman Reigns, who eventually signed their official match contract for Fastlane. It was enough for an 0.5 share.

At NBC, The Blacklist continued steady with an 0.3, as the mystery of Elizabeth’s revenge continued. The show proved to be a strong lead-in for a repeat of Dateline, which soared to an 0.5

The CW had a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8 PM, followed by a repeat at 8:30. Both checked in with an 0.1.

A new Penn & Teller: Fool Us closed out the CW network night with an 0.1