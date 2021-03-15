‘French Britbox’ To Launch In U.S. Q2, 2021 With 2,000+ Hours Of Content

France Channels, a Britbox-style streaming service dedicated to French content, will launch in the U.S. in Q2, 2021.

The platform was founded by Julien Verley, the former France Televisions and Canal+ executive. The company says it will feature more than 2,000 hours of content focused on French culture and audio-visual creation, encompassing films, series, documentaries, animations, and live shows. It will also provide access to news service France 24 in both French and English.

The company struck a deal with Netgem to provide the tech for its distribution platform last year, and it will also be available via pacts with American partners including Roku and Struum.

France Channels is funded by equity financing alongside a loan from the Institute for the Financing of Cinema and Cultural Industries (IFCIC). Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Méheut will take up the role of chairman of the company’s supervisory board.