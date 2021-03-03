Fremantle-Owned Wildside Bags Italian Remake Rights To Argentinian Box Office Smash ‘Lion’s Heart’

EXCLUSIVE: Lion’s Heart (Corazón de León), which is one of the most successful Argentinian movies of all time with more than two million cinema tickets sold, will be getting the Italian remake treatment after the Fremantle-owned Wildside landed rights.

The deal, which was brokered by Filmsharks’ The Remake Co, is the latest such pact on the title following remakes in Colombia, Mexico and Peru, as well as in Europe where Gaumont made the French-language Up For Love (Un Homme A La Hauteur), which starred Jean Dujardin and grossed more than $5M in France.

The original movie, directed by Marcos Carnevale, starred Julieta Díaz, Mauricio Dayub and Guillermo Francella. The story follows a lawyer who, after she loses her mobile phone, receives a call from the person who found it. They talk and hit it off very quickly, but she is shocked when she sees that he’s very short.

Wildside, run by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli, has credits including Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope and Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival.